Margot Robbie & Chris Hemsworth Face Off in 'Ellen's Battle of the Best Aussie!

Margot Robbie makes her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (January 10), and dishes all about her Golden Globe-nominated film I, Tonya!

The 27-year-old actress shares the hysterical and unimaginable story of meeting Ellen, wife Portia de Rossi, and former President Barack Obama for the first time while on her honeymoon in Tahiti with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Plus, Chris Hemsworth makes a surprise appearance on the show to promote his latest film 12 Strong.

Watch as Ellen challenges Chris and his fellow Aussie, Margot, to play a trivia game called Ellen’s Australian Boxers.



Margot Robbie & Chris Hemsworth Face Off in the Battle of the Best Aussie

Click inside to watch the rest of Margot Robbie’s appearance on The Ellen Show…



You Won’t Believe Margot Robbie’s Honeymoon with Ellen, Short Shorts & a President



Margot Robbie Herniated a Disk for ‘I, Tonya’