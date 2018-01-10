Margot Robbie Joins 'I, Tonya' Co-Stars Allison Janney & Sebastian Stan at Screening
Margot Robbie was all smiles at a screening of her new movie I, Tonya!
The 27-year-old actress stepped out for the event as part of the Variety Screening Series presented by FilmStruck at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday night (January 9) in Los Angeles.
She rocked a red blouse, denim pants, plaid blazer, and brown flats.
Margot was joined by her co-stars Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Paul Walter Hauser, director Craig Gillespie, and writer Steven Rogers.
Margot‘s portrayal of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the film has earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 2018 BAFTAs.
Check out I, Tonya in theaters now!
FYI: Margot is wearing an Isabel Marant jacket and top.
