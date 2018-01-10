Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 8:14 pm

Margot Robbie Joins 'I, Tonya' Co-Stars Allison Janney & Sebastian Stan at Screening

Margot Robbie Joins 'I, Tonya' Co-Stars Allison Janney & Sebastian Stan at Screening

Margot Robbie was all smiles at a screening of her new movie I, Tonya!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out for the event as part of the Variety Screening Series presented by FilmStruck at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday night (January 9) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a red blouse, denim pants, plaid blazer, and brown flats.

Margot was joined by her co-stars Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Paul Walter Hauser, director Craig Gillespie, and writer Steven Rogers.

Margot‘s portrayal of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the film has earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 2018 BAFTAs.

Check out I, Tonya in theaters now!

FYI: Margot is wearing an Isabel Marant jacket and top.

19+ pictures inside of Margot Robbie and her co-stars at the screening…

Photos: Stewart Cook/Variety/Rex/Shutterstock
Posted to: Allison Janney, Craig Gillespie, Margot Robbie, Paul Walter Hauser, Sebastian Stan

