Margot Robbie Joins 'I, Tonya' Co-Stars Allison Janney & Sebastian Stan at Screening

Margot Robbie was all smiles at a screening of her new movie I, Tonya!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out for the event as part of the Variety Screening Series presented by FilmStruck at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday night (January 9) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a red blouse, denim pants, plaid blazer, and brown flats.

Margot was joined by her co-stars Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Paul Walter Hauser, director Craig Gillespie, and writer Steven Rogers.

Margot‘s portrayal of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the film has earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 2018 BAFTAs.

