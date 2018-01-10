Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 7:51 pm

Mariah Carey Is Selling 'Tea'-Shirts After Going Viral With New Year's Eve Meme!

Mariah Carey just wanted some tea on New Year’s Eve. She eventually found it – and now she’s taking advantage of the fun meme moment!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse vocal powerhouse revealed on Wednesday (January 10) that she’s releasing a line of tea-related items.

“#Lambily, you asked for it! Here are some tea-shirts for you 😊😂☕!” she wrote on her Instagram. The collection includes shirts that read “I was told there would be tea!” and “#FoundMyTea.” And of course, a mug too!

Check out the silly line of items below.
