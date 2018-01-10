Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 9:08 am

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots (Report)

After Jessica Chastain spoke out about rumors of a massive pay disparity between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams for the All the Money in the World reshoots, an investigation was launched and more details have been revealed.

If you don’t know, the film went into reshoots in November after the original star, Kevin Spacey had multiple allegations of sexual misconduct come to light. Christopher Plummer replaced him and reshoots were quickly pulled off ahead of the film’s December release date.

It turns out, Mark was allegedly paid $1.5 million for his work during reshoots, while Michelle was paid an $80 per diem totaling less than $1,000 for her work, USA Today reports. The numbers work out to Michelle earning less than 1% of what Mark earned for the same work. This information was brought to the publication by “three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it.”

  • KristyTheGossipGirl

    Suprised yet not suprised. Mark was definitely not working for next to nothing or free. But that’s cool cuz the true star was Michelle. She consistently delivers great performances. Her body of work/films/tv will continue to speak for itself.

  • j.

    That is INSANE

  • Jaclyn Shortt

    It seems the director was under the impression they all took a massive cut/ didn’t get paid at all for the reshoot. Shady AF for Michelle’s representation to be okay with her getting nothing, particularly knowing Walburg and her are both repped by the same company.

  • moody

    Mark is a power player in Hollywood – actor, producer. Michelle is not and she’s not a box office draw.