Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots (Report)

After Jessica Chastain spoke out about rumors of a massive pay disparity between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams for the All the Money in the World reshoots, an investigation was launched and more details have been revealed.

If you don’t know, the film went into reshoots in November after the original star, Kevin Spacey had multiple allegations of sexual misconduct come to light. Christopher Plummer replaced him and reshoots were quickly pulled off ahead of the film’s December release date.

It turns out, Mark was allegedly paid $1.5 million for his work during reshoots, while Michelle was paid an $80 per diem totaling less than $1,000 for her work, USA Today reports. The numbers work out to Michelle earning less than 1% of what Mark earned for the same work. This information was brought to the publication by “three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it.”