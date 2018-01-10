Prince William Scrubs in to Watch Robotic Surgery in London

Top Stories
Prince William might be trading in the crown for a surgical cap!

The 35-year-old royal spent the day scrubbing in for surgery at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust on Wednesday (January 10) in London, England.

During his visit, William joined surgeons in the operating room and watched them perform robotic surgery on a cancer patient.

“It’s fascinating watching the robot work, it’s just so precise,” William said during his visit. “You see it so up close. You can really see how the human body is and how it works.”

