Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rocks Sweats & Heels in Miami

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chats with a friend as she leaves a photo shoot on Sunday afternoon (January 7) in Miami, Florida.

The 30-year-old model looked super chic in a teal hoodie, jeans, and tan suede heels as she left her busy day on set.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The following day, Rosie took to Instagram to share a couple of super cool shots of herself soaking up the sun while lounging out by the pool.

Check out one of the photos Rosie posted below!