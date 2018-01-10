Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 5:30 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rocks Sweats & Heels in Miami

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rocks Sweats & Heels in Miami

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chats with a friend as she leaves a photo shoot on Sunday afternoon (January 7) in Miami, Florida.

The 30-year-old model looked super chic in a teal hoodie, jeans, and tan suede heels as she left her busy day on set.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The following day, Rosie took to Instagram to share a couple of super cool shots of herself soaking up the sun while lounging out by the pool.

Check out one of the photos Rosie posted below!

Le specs

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
