Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 10:12 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Stuns in Sequin Dress While Arriving for 'Colbert' Appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

The 52-year-old Sex and the City star was spotted making her way into the studio for her appearance on Wednesday (January 10) in New York City.

She rocked a black and white collared sequin dress, black blazer, sheer fishnets, sparkly silver heels, and an assortment of jewelry.

Sarah carried a blue and white suede purse as well as the novel “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe.

ICYMI, over the weekend, Jessica and Hugh Grant reunited at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

