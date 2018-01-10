Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots

Wed, 10 January 2018

Serena Williams & Four-Month-Old Daughter Alexis Jr Cover 'Vogue' February 2018!

Serena Williams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, 4 months, are on the cover of Vogue‘s February 2018 issue.

In the issue, the 36-year-old tennis all-star posed with the women in her family, half-sister Isha Price, sister Venus Williams, mom Oracene Price, and half-sister Lyndrea Price, as well as her husband Alexis Ohanian. Here’s what she shared with the mag:

On her future: “To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom. But not yet. Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”

On the low points of motherhood: “Sometimes I get really down and feel like, Man, I can’t do this. It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments—the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times.”

FYI: Serena is wearing a Versace dress, Jennifer Meyer earrings, and Eva Fehren bracelet on the cover.

For more from Serena, visit Vogue.com.
Credit: Mario Testino/Vogue(photos), Rob Haskell/Vogue (editorial)
