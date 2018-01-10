Sofia Richie Shows Off Longer Hair After Salon Visit - See Pics!

Sofia Richie is now rocking a different hairstyle!

The 19-year-old model was spotted leaving a salon with longer locks on Wednesday (January 10) in Beverly Hills.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

The new look comes several weeks after Sofia cut her hair short and dyed it from blonde to brunette.

Check out another photo of Sofia‘s longer ‘do in our gallery below (via her Instagram Story).

Sofia and her boyfriend Scott Disick recently coupled up for a dinner date at Sugarfish. See the pics here.