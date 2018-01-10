Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 6:30 pm

Sofia Richie Shows Off Longer Hair After Salon Visit - See Pics!

Sofia Richie is now rocking a different hairstyle!

The 19-year-old model was spotted leaving a salon with longer locks on Wednesday (January 10) in Beverly Hills.

The new look comes several weeks after Sofia cut her hair short and dyed it from blonde to brunette.

Check out another photo of Sofia‘s longer ‘do in our gallery below (via her Instagram Story).

Sofia and her boyfriend Scott Disick recently coupled up for a dinner date at Sugarfish. See the pics here.
  • wearing

    Just needs a boob job and then she’ll be Kourtney 2.0

  • ✮𝒜𝓋𝒶✮

    Oh god, I think you’re right. I see it happening now.

  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    a disgusting woman