Sofia Vergara Begs Husband Joe Manganiello to Pose for the Camera in Funny Home Video - Watch!

Sofia Vergara just wants Joe Manganiello to pose for the camera!

The Modern Family actress uploaded a video on her Instagram on Wednesday night (January 10) begging her husband to make a sexy face for the camera.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

“Come on! Let me take a picture of you,” she begs in the video.

“I just posed for you for like five minutes!” he protests. “You’re not posting this s–t so it doesn’t matter!”

“Just pose!” she demands.

“This is the most accurate depiction of my relationship you’re ever going to see,” Joe hilariously commented on the post.

Watch below!