Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 8:35 pm

Sofia Vergara Begs Husband Joe Manganiello to Pose for the Camera in Funny Home Video - Watch!

Sofia Vergara just wants Joe Manganiello to pose for the camera!

The Modern Family actress uploaded a video on her Instagram on Wednesday night (January 10) begging her husband to make a sexy face for the camera.

“Come on! Let me take a picture of you,” she begs in the video.

“I just posed for you for like five minutes!” he protests. “You’re not posting this s–t so it doesn’t matter!”

“Just pose!” she demands.

“This is the most accurate depiction of my relationship you’re ever going to see,” Joe hilariously commented on the post.

Watch below!

I posted😂

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Photos: Getty Images
  • gwen

    They seem like the perfect match for each other.

  • Ausangel01

    I love these two!