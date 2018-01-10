Sterling K. Brown Steps Out After Historic Golden Globes Win

Top Stories
Sterling K. Brown is all smiles as he braves the rain while doing some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old This Is Us star kept things cool in a a blue cardigan, white T-shirt, and khaki pants he enjoyed an afternoon off.

Over the weekend, Sterling took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Drama – making him the first black man in history to ever win in this category.

“I’ve never been the first person to win anything, so to be the first black man to win best lead actor in a dramatic series is kind of amazing to me,” Sterling told NBC after his win. “Hopefully it won’t be another 75 years before another black man wins this.”

