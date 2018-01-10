Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & Ed Sheeran Hit With Copyright Lawsuit for 'The Rest Of Our Life'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s “The Rest Of Our Life” is now the subject of a copyright lawsuit.

The Ed Sheeran co-written song, which was originally released back in October of 2017, is being asserted as a blatant copy of the song “When I Found You,” released in 2014 by Australian singer-songwriter Jasmine Rae. The song’s co-writers, Sean Carey and Beau Golden, are the plaintiffs.

The complaint, which was filed on Wednesday (January 10), alleges that the 2014 song was knowingly ripped off.

“The copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying of original elements of the Song, and is obvious to the ordinary observer,” the complaint reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Richard Busch, who won a trial for the family of Marvin Gaye in the “Blurred Lines” lawsuit, is representing the plaintiff.

Jasmine‘s boyfriend, Tim Holland, was a marketing manager for Sony.

“Mr. Holland admitted to knowing about the Infringing Song months in advance of its release because he was tasked with promoting and marketing the Infringing Song and Infringing Sound Recording before its release. When questioned by Plaintiffs as to his silence about the similarities between ‘When I Found You’ and the Infringing Song/Infringing Sound Recording, Mr. Holland stated he did not want to lose his job with Sony Music,” the complaint adds.

The songwriters are seeking at least $5 million in damages plus profits, a running royalty and attorney’s fees and costs. To see the full complaint, head to HollywoodReporter.com.

Listen to the songs below.