Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots

Michelle Williams Made Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Did on 'All the Money in the World' Reshoots

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 12:04 am

Tonya Harding Threatens to Walk Out on Piers Morgan Interview

Tonya Harding Threatens to Walk Out on Piers Morgan Interview

Things didn’t exactly go smoothly during Tonya Harding‘s interview with Piers Morgan.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain to promote the new film based on her life I, Tonya on Tuesday (January 9), the 47-year old former figure skater threatened to end her interview after the 52-year-old host accused of her calling herself a victim.

“Maybe it suits you to play the victim,” Piers said, “but I think the victim in all of this wasn’t you. It was Nancy Kerrigan who had her Olympic dream shattered quite literally in her legs.”

Tonya responded by saying, “Thank you so much. I appreciate being on your show, but I think I’m going to have to say have a good night.”

After Piers questioned her decision to leave, Tonya slammed the host for not letting her finish what she was saying.

“Yes, she was,” Tonya continued. “But you also have to realize that there’s a lot of things going on. People don’t seem to understand what I was going through, so that’s why I decided to do this movie.”

Tonya then went on to say that she “did not know anything” prior to the attack.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Piers Morgan, Tonya Harding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Trump's attorney files lawsuit against BuzzFeed - TMZ
  • YouTube finally responds to Logan Paul video - Just Jared Jr
  • The View slams Ivanka Trump's tweet about Oprah - TooFab
  • Rose McGowan shares thoughts on Time's Up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madelaine Petsch shares thoughts on Riverdale conspiracy theories - Just Jared Jr
  • Robert

    One of the few times I agree with Piers.

  • Diane


    Goo-g-le is paying 97$ per hour,with we-e-kly payouts.You can also ava-i-l this.
    On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four we-e-ks..with-out any do-u-bt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It soun-d-s unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you do-n-’t check it
    !wx32d:
    >>>
    >>>>> http://GoogleTeamGreenUpdateWorkFromHome/more/cash… ★✫✫✫★★✫✫✫★✫✫★★✫★✫✫✫✫✫✫✫★★✫★✫✫✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★✫✫★✫★★✫★★✫✫:::::!wx32!jwehfd