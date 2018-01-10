Tonya Harding Threatens to Walk Out on Piers Morgan Interview

Things didn’t exactly go smoothly during Tonya Harding‘s interview with Piers Morgan.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain to promote the new film based on her life I, Tonya on Tuesday (January 9), the 47-year old former figure skater threatened to end her interview after the 52-year-old host accused of her calling herself a victim.

“Maybe it suits you to play the victim,” Piers said, “but I think the victim in all of this wasn’t you. It was Nancy Kerrigan who had her Olympic dream shattered quite literally in her legs.”

Tonya responded by saying, “Thank you so much. I appreciate being on your show, but I think I’m going to have to say have a good night.”

After Piers questioned her decision to leave, Tonya slammed the host for not letting her finish what she was saying.

“Yes, she was,” Tonya continued. “But you also have to realize that there’s a lot of things going on. People don’t seem to understand what I was going through, so that’s why I decided to do this movie.”

Tonya then went on to say that she “did not know anything” prior to the attack.