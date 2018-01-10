Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 2 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Amazing Race is in full gear!

The long-running show’s 30th season kicked off on January 13 with 11 teams beginning in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

This week, the 10 remaining teams are setting off to their next destination: Antwerp, Belgium – starting with a stop in Amsterdam to find a chocolate shop.

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Amazing Race…

The teams learn they have a new competition: the head-to-head, in which they race each other in an obstacle course dressed in french fry costumes while pushing a crate of frites!

The last race is between April, from the goat yoga team, and Daniel, from the firefighters team. Daniel wins, making Eric and Daniel Team #9. April & Sarah are eliminated.

