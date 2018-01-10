YouTube Puts Logan Paul's Projects on Hold; Cuts Business Ties

Logan Paul is officially out of business with YouTube.

Following his controversial video, the video network have put all its original projects with the vlogger on hold according to a statement, via THR.

This means that the upcoming The Thinning sequel is on hold, and Logan will not appear in the fourth season of Foursome, where he starred as Andie’s (Jenn McAllister) older brother.

YouTube has also decided to remove Logan from its Google Preferred program, which gives brands the ability to sell ads on the top 5 percent of creators on the platform.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” reads the full statement from a YouTube spokeswoman. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold.”

Although his dad, Greg, says that Logan would return to the platform, it doesn’t seem like that’s the case at all.