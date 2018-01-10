Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 6:54 pm

YouTube Puts Logan Paul's Projects on Hold; Cuts Business Ties

Logan Paul is officially out of business with YouTube.

Following his controversial video, the video network have put all its original projects with the vlogger on hold according to a statement, via THR.

This means that the upcoming The Thinning sequel is on hold, and Logan will not appear in the fourth season of Foursome, where he starred as Andie’s (Jenn McAllister) older brother.

YouTube has also decided to remove Logan from its Google Preferred program, which gives brands the ability to sell ads on the top 5 percent of creators on the platform.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” reads the full statement from a YouTube spokeswoman. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold.”

Although his dad, Greg, says that Logan would return to the platform, it doesn’t seem like that’s the case at all.
  • M9365

    Wow. I’m shocked youtube actually showed some balls.

  • M9365

    Too bad they won’t just delete his channel.

  • Casey C

    probably got slammed for their earlier lack of response and then super weak statement

  • Ram

    so basically they are willing to do everything…except delete his channel, which is what he deserves. got it youtube, right in line w/ur usual cowardice. Still p0rn stuff on their kid channels and they say ‘we’re on it!’…no, you’re on your a$$. tho any parent that sticks a kid in front of youtube for entertainment is dumb to begn w/

  • Anna Nguyen

    only some balls. his channel is not gone for good yet.

  • gwen

    A little late but it’s a start. Now delete his channel.