YouTube Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

YouTube has finally issued a response to Logan Paul‘s controversial YouTube video, which showed the body of a man who had committed suicide at Aokigahara forest outside Mt. Fuji in Japan.

“Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what’s going on. Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views,” YouTube said in a series of tweets, posted on Tuesday (January 9).

“The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again,” the tweets read.