Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 8:45 pm

Zayn Malik Makes a Stylish Exit From Gigi Hadid's Apartment

Zayn Malik Makes a Stylish Exit From Gigi Hadid's Apartment

Looking good, Zayn Malik!

The 24-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was spotted making his way out of girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s apartment on Wednesday (January 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

He sported black and gold COACH X Keith Haring sweater, olive green furry jacket, blue jeans, green sneakers, and a Coach backpack.

Zayn‘s tattoo of his dad’s name was visible behind his right ear.

Gigi was also seen leaving her apartment that same day.

ICYMI, hear what her mom Yolanda recently had to say about Gigi and Zayn‘s relationship.
Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik makes a stylish exit from gigi hadids apartment 01
zayn malik makes a stylish exit from gigi hadids apartment 02
zayn malik makes a stylish exit from gigi hadids apartment 03
zayn malik makes a stylish exit from gigi hadids apartment 04
zayn malik makes a stylish exit from gigi hadids apartment 05
zayn malik makes a stylish exit from gigi hadids apartment 06
zayn malik makes a stylish exit from gigi hadids apartment 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Trump's attorney files lawsuit against BuzzFeed - TMZ
  • YouTube finally responds to Logan Paul video - Just Jared Jr
  • The View slams Ivanka Trump's tweet about Oprah - TooFab
  • Rose McGowan shares thoughts on Time's Up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madelaine Petsch shares thoughts on Riverdale conspiracy theories - Just Jared Jr