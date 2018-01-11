Allison Brie Joins 'GLOW' Co-Stars at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Allison Brie looks sexy in a nude-colored dress as she arrives at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her GLOW co-stars Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin – and the show is nominated tonight for Best Comedy Series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Brie

Also stepping out for the awards show were Allison‘s The Post co-stars Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts.

FYI: Allison is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Irene Neuwirth while carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…