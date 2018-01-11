Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 8:40 pm

Allison Brie Joins 'GLOW' Co-Stars at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Allison Brie Joins 'GLOW' Co-Stars at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Allison Brie looks sexy in a nude-colored dress as she arrives at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her GLOW co-stars Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin – and the show is nominated tonight for Best Comedy Series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Brie

Also stepping out for the awards show were Allison‘s The Post co-stars Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts.

FYI: Allison is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Irene Neuwirth while carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 01
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 02
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 03
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 04
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 05
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 06
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 07
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 08
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 09
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 10
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 11
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 12
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 13
allison brie joins glow co stars at critics choice awards 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Carrie Coon, Critics' Choice Awards, Marc Maron, Tracy Letts

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr