Armie Hammer & Wife Elizabeth Chambers Hold Hands at LAX

Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers had big smiles on their faces after touching down at LAX Airport!

The 31-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and the 35-year-old The Game Plan actress walked hand-in-hand as they made their way outside on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

Armie wore a blue sweater, black pants, white sneakers, tweed newsboy cap, and dark pair of shades, carrying a brown backpack over one shoulder.

Elizabeth sported a silky black and white printed blouse, blue jeans, and black booties, completing her look with an oversized pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Her wedding ring was also visible.

The day before, the duo attended the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala with Timothee Chalamet in New York City.

