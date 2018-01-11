Top Stories
Armie Hammer & Wife Elizabeth Chambers Hold Hands at LAX

Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers had big smiles on their faces after touching down at LAX Airport!

The 31-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and the 35-year-old The Game Plan actress walked hand-in-hand as they made their way outside on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

Armie wore a blue sweater, black pants, white sneakers, tweed newsboy cap, and dark pair of shades, carrying a brown backpack over one shoulder.

Elizabeth sported a silky black and white printed blouse, blue jeans, and black booties, completing her look with an oversized pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Her wedding ring was also visible.

The day before, the duo attended the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala with Timothee Chalamet in New York City.

Check out Call Me by Your Name in theaters now.
