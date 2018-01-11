Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 10:01 pm

Best Actress Nominees Sutton Foster & Constance Wu Get Glam at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Best Actress Nominees Sutton Foster & Constance Wu Get Glam at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Sutton Foster and Constance Wu look glamorous at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sutton Foster

The two actresses were both nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Sutton for Younger and Constance for Fresh Off The Boat.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Rita Moreno, One Day At A Time co-star Justina Machado and Life In Pieces star Betsy Brandt also hit the carpet at the ceremony.

FYI: Sutton is wearing an Adam Lippes dress. Constance is wearing a Galia Lahav dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 00
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 01
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 02
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 03 1
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 03
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 04
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 05
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 06
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 07
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 08
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 11
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 12
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 13
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 14
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 15
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 16
sutton foster constance wu critics choice awards 2018 17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Betsy Brandt, Constance Wu, Critics' Choice Awards, Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Sutton Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr