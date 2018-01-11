Best Actress Nominees Sutton Foster & Constance Wu Get Glam at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!
Sutton Foster and Constance Wu look glamorous at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The two actresses were both nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Sutton for Younger and Constance for Fresh Off The Boat.
Best Supporting Actress nominee Rita Moreno, One Day At A Time co-star Justina Machado and Life In Pieces star Betsy Brandt also hit the carpet at the ceremony.
FYI: Sutton is wearing an Adam Lippes dress. Constance is wearing a Galia Lahav dress.