Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 8:23 pm

'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars Alexander Skarsgard & Laura Dern Win Big at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars Alexander Skarsgard & Laura Dern Win Big at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern have plenty of reason to celebrate together!

The Big Little Lies co-stars both won in their respective categories at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Dern

Laura won for Best Supporting Actress, and Alexander won for Best Supporting Actor for their work in Big Little Lies during the evening’s ceremony.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Balmain outfit.

10+ pictures inside of Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern arriving and winning their awards inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 01
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 02
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 03
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 04
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 05
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 06
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 07
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 08
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 09
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 10
laura dern critics choice awards 2018 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Alexander Skarsgard, Critics' Choice Awards, Laura Dern

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr