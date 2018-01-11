'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars Alexander Skarsgard & Laura Dern Win Big at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern have plenty of reason to celebrate together!

The Big Little Lies co-stars both won in their respective categories at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Dern

Laura won for Best Supporting Actress, and Alexander won for Best Supporting Actor for their work in Big Little Lies during the evening’s ceremony.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Balmain outfit.

10+ pictures inside of Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern arriving and winning their awards inside…