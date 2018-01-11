Top Stories
Thu, 11 January 2018 at 1:33 am

Camila Cabello Debuts 'Never Be The Same' on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello Debuts 'Never Be The Same' on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello is bringing “Never Be The Same” to late night television!

Ahead of the release of her debut solo album, the 20-year-old “Havana” pop star performed her newest release from the album on Wednesday night (January 10).

“It’s my favorite thing that I’ve ever done and I hope you like it!” Camila gushed in a cute video while announcing the performance on her socials.

Camila will be released on January 12.

Watch her debut performance of “Never Be The Same” below!
