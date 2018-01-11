Camila Cabello Is Obsessed With Ikea's Swedish Meatballs

Camila Cabello is just like all of us, confessing her love for Ikea’s Swedish meatballs during the Elvis Duran Morning Show in New York City on Thursday morning (January 11).

The “Havana” singer stopped by the morning show to chat about her debut album, Camila, out tomorrow.

Camila revealed that she just bought her own home in Miami and went to Ikea to fill it up with furniture — and while there, fell in love with the buffet.

“The Swedish meatballs are so good,” she shared. “And they have this purple gravy with the mashed potatoes and it’s so good.”

