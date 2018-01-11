Top Stories
Thu, 11 January 2018 at 2:12 am

Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in Bikini on Vacation!

Candice Swanepoel is soaking up the sun in Brazil!

The 28-year-old pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel hit the beach with close friend and fellow Angel Doutzen Kroes on Wednesday (January 10) in Bahia, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Canidce Swanepoel

Candice and Doutzen have been vacationing in Brazil with their families for the past few weeks.

Candice was spotted showing off her growing baby bump in a tiny bikini as she went for a dip in the ocean.

Later that day, Candice took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of hers and Doutzen‘s tan lines taken by photographer Jerome Duran!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes, Pregnant Celebrities

