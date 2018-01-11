Chris Hemsworth Already Wrapped 'Avengers' 3 & 4: 'I Didn't Make the Most of It'

That’s a wrap for Chris Hemsworth on the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 set!

“I wrapped Avengers a couple of days ago, 3 and 4. We shot most of last year back to back in Atlanta. Long long shoot,” the 34-year-old actor revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (January 10). “The last couple of months, it just felt like you wanted to get to the end and all of us were like ‘How many more days left, how many more days?’”

“This last week, I was sitting there and as they wrapped me, all of a sudden it sort of hit me. ‘Wait a second, I didn’t soak this up enough, I didn’t make the most of it, I didn’t say goodbye to anyone, or whatever,” Chris continued. “We’ve been doing this for seven years or something now. I’m a fan of that world and we’re a part of it as much as anybody.”

Chris also talks about the amazing true story behind his new movie 12 Strong, riding a horse for the film and reveals that he was responsible for a little incident that happened on set when he tried to do too much while riding.



