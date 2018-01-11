Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 10:59 pm

Chris & Luke Hemsworth Suit Up for Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Chris Hemsworth is joined by older brother Luke as they arrive at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 34-year-old Thor actor looked handsome in a navy suit over a black shirt while the 36-year-old actor went classic in a black tux.

Later during the awards show, Chris hit the stage to present an award.

You can check out the full list of winners from the awards show here!

10+ pictures inside of the Hemsworth brothers at the awards show…
