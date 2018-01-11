Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Thu, 11 January 2018

Daniel Craig Hosts Special NYC Screening of 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'!

Daniel Craig keeps it cool and casual while posing for photographs at the special screening and reception for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri held at a private location on Wednesday (January 10) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor hosted the event and was joined by writer-director of the flick Martin McDonagh, as well as Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp, David Krumholtz and his wife Vanessa Britting, who all came out to show their support.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received nine nominations at the 2018 BAFTAs after winning four awards at the 2018 Golden Globes, including awards for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actress – Drama (Frances McDormand), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell) and Best Screenplay (McDonagh).
Credit: Dave Allocca; Photos: Starpix
