David Harbour Wins at Critics' Choice Awards 2018, Gets Girlfriend Alison Sudol's Support!

David Harbour appears on stage to accept his award at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 42-year-old actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the show Stranger Things.

Also in attendance at the event were David‘s co-star Sean Astin as well as his new girlfriend Alison Sudol, who walked the red carpet separately.

David and Alison debuted their new relationship at the Golden Globes over the weekend, where they were seen arm in arm.