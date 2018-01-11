Eddie Clarke aka 'Fast Eddie' Dead - Motorhead Guitarist Passes Away at 67

Motorhead guitarist Eddie Clarke, who was known as “Fast Eddie,” has passed away at the age of 67.

The announcement was made on Facebook, and passed along by the official Motorhead Facebook group page.

“We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight…Edward Allan Clarke – or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday. Ted Carroll (who formed Chiswick Records) made the sad announcement via his FB page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia,” the page announced.

During his time with the band, Eddie played a number of hits including “Ace of Spades.” Eddie left Motorhead back in 1982 and formed the band Fastway, and created seven albums with the band.

In later years, Eddie reunited with Motorhead.

Our thoughts are with Eddie‘s loved ones during this time.