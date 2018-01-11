Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams &amp; Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:15 am

Eddie Clarke aka 'Fast Eddie' Dead - Motorhead Guitarist Passes Away at 67

Eddie Clarke aka 'Fast Eddie' Dead - Motorhead Guitarist Passes Away at 67

Motorhead guitarist Eddie Clarke, who was known as “Fast Eddie,” has passed away at the age of 67.

The announcement was made on Facebook, and passed along by the official Motorhead Facebook group page.

“We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight…Edward Allan Clarke – or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday. Ted Carroll (who formed Chiswick Records) made the sad announcement via his FB page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia,” the page announced.

During his time with the band, Eddie played a number of hits including “Ace of Spades.” Eddie left Motorhead back in 1982 and formed the band Fastway, and created seven albums with the band.

In later years, Eddie reunited with Motorhead.

Our thoughts are with Eddie‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Michael Putland/Getty Images
Posted to: Eddie Clarke, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr
  • Illaramendi

    Let’s stop by to see Happy Hunting and copy here web site : POPCORNHDFLIX.BLOGSPOT.COM