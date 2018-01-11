Ewan McGregor Wins at Critics' Choice Awards 2018, Attends with Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Top Stories
Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:42 pm

Ewan McGregor accepts his award on stage at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Movie or Limited Series for his work on Fargo.

Ewan was joined at the event by his co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, and Carrie Coon.

Ewan and Mary are now in a relationship and they shared a cute kiss after his win!

FYI: Mary is wearing a Delpozo dress, Charlotte Olympia heels, an Anya Hindmarch clutch, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Carrie is wearing a Reem Acra dress, Marc Jacobs shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and John Hardy jewelry.

