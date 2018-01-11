Ewan McGregor Wins at Critics' Choice Awards 2018, Attends with Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor accepts his award on stage at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Movie or Limited Series for his work on Fargo.

Ewan was joined at the event by his co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, and Carrie Coon.

Ewan and Mary are now in a relationship and they shared a cute kiss after his win!

FYI: Mary is wearing a Delpozo dress, Charlotte Olympia heels, an Anya Hindmarch clutch, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Carrie is wearing a Reem Acra dress, Marc Jacobs shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and John Hardy jewelry.