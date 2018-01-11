Gary Oldman Wins Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour' at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Gary Oldman won big at tonight’s 2018 Critic Choice Awards!

The 59-year-old actor took home the award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour at the awards show held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Gary was supported by wife Gisele Schmidt – who looked pretty in a metallic green dress for the awards show.

