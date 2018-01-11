Gerard Butler & 50 Cent Team Up in Miami for 'The Den of Thieves' Special Screening!

Gerard Butler keeps it cool and casual as he joins his cast mates at their special screening of their latest film The Den of Thieves held at Regal South Beach on Wednesday (January 10) in Miami, Fla.

The 48-year-old actor and his co-stars Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber surprised audience members by showing up ahead of the screening to introduce the film, which hits theaters on January 19.

That same day, Gerard took to his Twitter to share a video from his Snapchat where he and 50 Cent are seen playfully arguing about over who is “cooler” while embracing one of the filters on the social media app.

“So who’s the coolest?,” Gerard says in the clip – Watch below!