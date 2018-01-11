Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:08 pm

'Get Out' Wins Big at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

The stars of Get Out hit the stage at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The movie won the award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie early in the night and writer/director Jordan Peele took home the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, Betty Gabriel, and Bradley Whitford (who brought Transparent‘s Amy Landecker) all joined Jordan on stage to accept

FYI: Allison is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress and Beladora jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of the Get Out cast at the event…

