Jaimie Alexander, Abbie Cornish, & Haley Bennett Go Glam for Critics' Choice Awards 2018
Jaimie Alexander is all smiles as she arrives at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 33-year-old actress went sexy in a black and green feather dress with a long train for the event.
Also stepping out for the awards show were actresses Haley Bennett and Abbie Cornish.
FYI: Jaimie is wearing a Georges Chakra gown, Sylva & Cie jewelry, and Chloe Gosselin heels while carrying an Onna Erlich clutch.
