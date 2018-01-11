Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams &amp; Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 8:25 am

James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Five women have come forward to accuse James Franco of both “inappropriate” and sexually exploitative” behavior.

The Los Angeles Times published an expose, where four of his students came forward. One of the women said James was her mentor.

Franco began Studio 4, a film school, in Los Angeles and New York back in 2014. One of his students, Hilary Dusome, recalled that he once asked a group of women to take off their tops for a shoot.

“I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit, and when I realized it was because I have nice [breasts], it was pretty clear that was not the case,” Hilary said. “I don’t think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a bad path and damaged a lot of people in the process.”

“He just took advantage of our eagerness to work and be a part of something bigger,” another student, Natalie Chmiel, said. “We were all these up-and-coming actors who were so hopeful.”

Another woman, Violet Paley, began a romantic relationship with him. She recalled a moment where he pressured her into performing oral sex while sitting in a car. “I was talking to him, all of a sudden his penis was out. I got really nervous, and I said, ‘Can we do this later?’ He was kind of nudging my head down, and I just didn’t want him to hate me, so I did it,” she said.

A former acting student, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, recalled another time where Franco filmed an orgy scene and none of the women present were wearing clothing. Franco kept removing the plastic guards over their genitals, so that there was no protection between the women.

The report also brought up the time back in 2014 when he tried to get a 17-year-old to come to his hotel room.

Franco just won a 2018 Golden Globe for his work on The Disaster Artist.
Photos: Getty
    I’ve been waiting for this one for weeks. Blind Gossip reported these stuff months ago. What JJ posted here is nothing, everyone should read the full story. This guy is a creep and hopefully more women come forward because of this article.

    That’s the one. They also posted an article weeks ago that there’s an expose in the making about him.

    Look, TimesUP! we need to expose everyone, not just people we don’t like, that’s how this happens, we remain silent, cause we are like, well, its James Franco, nooooooooooooooooo, this is when you need to SCREAM!

    I will not be watching anything that has his name attached to it.

    Another one bites the dust….he just ruined his Oscar nom chances. Abuse of power eventually catches up…..

    this guy is the definition of creepy… for years

    I’m done with this guilty as accused. Everyone has a right to defend themselves and if it isn’t admitted or proven in a court of law, then so be it. Anyone can accuse anyone of sexual misconduct and immediately they are believed. It’s not right or just.

    I agree 100%

    Can you imagine the shame right now ? I mean, were everybody blind and deaf when all the actors/actresses went up on stage at the Golden Globes, talking about sexual harrassement and this guy just sat over there, getting himself drunk, enjoying his night… and they gave him a fucking award !!!!

    Wasnt he sexting a teenager back in 2015 ? I believe it. That man is nasty AF. WHO IN THEIR RIGHT MIND HAS PEOPLE FILMING AN ORGY ????

    This isnt a court, this is a gossip site. People talk trash basically