Thu, 11 January 2018 at 8:13 pm

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Green at Critics Choice Awards 2018!

Jessica Chastain strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress went glam in a green dress for the awards show where she is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Molly’s Game.

Tune in for the Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Olivia Munn, at 8/7c on The CW.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Vionnet dress and Piaget jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Jessica Chastain arriving at the awards show…
