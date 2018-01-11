John Cena to Host Kids' Choice Awards 2018!

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards has named John Cena as the host for the second year!

John hosted the show last year, and after a successful run, he’s being brought back for the Nickelodeon awards show celebrating the best in television, movies, music and more.

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards will also be held at The Forum again in Inglewood, Calif., however, a date still has to be announced. Stay tuned for more information!

If you don’t know, John is also the voice behind original villain named Baron Draxum in the brand-new, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, premiering late this year.