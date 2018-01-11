Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 1:59 am

Johnny Weir Calls Out the 'Glamorization' of Tonya Harding

Johnny Weir Calls Out the 'Glamorization' of Tonya Harding

Johnny Weir is not happy with the way Tonya Harding is being portrayed in the media.

The 33-year-old two-time Olympian ice skater spoke out about what he considers “glamorization of a villain” on social media on Tuesday (January 9).

“I am so over the glamorization of a villain simply because she was born on the ‘wrong side of the tracks,’” he wrote.

“While her upbringing may have been tragic, athletes come from all walks of life and succeed based on merit, not assault. I won’t applaud her and I stand for Nancy [Kerrigan],” he wrote.

See Johnny‘s tweet below.
    Just because a movie was made about doesn’t mean it’s a celebration. The movie just gives an idea of why things turned out the way they did and even in some ways makes fun her. Also in a lot of the interviews she’s been doing the press hasn’t gone easy on their questions, so to say she is being glamorized is a stretching too far, sure a little more sympathetic.