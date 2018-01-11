Johnny Weir Calls Out the 'Glamorization' of Tonya Harding

Johnny Weir is not happy with the way Tonya Harding is being portrayed in the media.

The 33-year-old two-time Olympian ice skater spoke out about what he considers “glamorization of a villain” on social media on Tuesday (January 9).

“I am so over the glamorization of a villain simply because she was born on the ‘wrong side of the tracks,’” he wrote.

“While her upbringing may have been tragic, athletes come from all walks of life and succeed based on merit, not assault. I won’t applaud her and I stand for Nancy [Kerrigan],” he wrote.

