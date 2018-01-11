Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams &amp; Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Julianne Moore Shares Her Support for Time's Up Initiative

Julianne Moore Shares Her Support for Time's Up Initiative

Julianne Moore does some solo shopping as she steps out on Wednesday morning (January 10) in New York City.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress kept a low profile in a black beanie, sunglasses, and a black winter coat as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

Julianne recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with 15-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich wearing black in support of the Time’s Up initiative.

“#whywewearblack – For equality for all across ALL industries. For safety among every worker in every occupation. For inclusion of all women and marginalized people. #TIMESUP Support and donate to the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. Thank u sisters ❤️” Julianne captioned the photo.
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 01
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 02
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 03
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 04
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 05
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 06
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 07
julianne moore bundles up while stepping out in nyc 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Julianne Moore, Liv Freundlich, Time's Up

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr