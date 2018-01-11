Julianne Moore Shares Her Support for Time's Up Initiative

Julianne Moore does some solo shopping as she steps out on Wednesday morning (January 10) in New York City.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress kept a low profile in a black beanie, sunglasses, and a black winter coat as she stepped out for the day.

Julianne recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with 15-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich wearing black in support of the Time’s Up initiative.

“#whywewearblack – For equality for all across ALL industries. For safety among every worker in every occupation. For inclusion of all women and marginalized people. #TIMESUP Support and donate to the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. Thank u sisters ❤️” Julianne captioned the photo.