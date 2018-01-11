Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, & Laurie Metcalf Team Up for Critics' Choice Awards 2018

The ladies of Lady Bird joined forces at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards!

Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, and Laurie Metcalf hit the blue carpet at the event held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Saoirse wore a blush crystal-embroidered gown with dark lipstick, Greta looked elegant in a sleeveless white pleated dress with a gold heart detail, and Laurie wore a sea blue draped sleeveless gown.

Lady Bird is up for a whopping eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Greta), Best Actress (Saoirse), Best Supporting Actress (Laurie), and more.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Messika jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Greta is wearing Fendi. Laurie is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano gown, Pollice Lee heels, and a Lee Savage clutch.

