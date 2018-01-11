Liev Schreiber & Harry Connick Jr. Suit Up for Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Liev Schreiber looks extremely suave as he hits the blue carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor looked handsome in a dark navy suit as he stepped out for the awards show where he is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Ray Donovan.

Other handsome gents attending the awards show included Harry Connick Jr., Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell, along with Ian McShane and wife Gwen.

FYI: Liev is wearing a Tom Ford suit.

