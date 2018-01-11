Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:30 pm

Liev Schreiber & Harry Connick Jr. Suit Up for Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Liev Schreiber & Harry Connick Jr. Suit Up for Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Liev Schreiber looks extremely suave as he hits the blue carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor looked handsome in a dark navy suit as he stepped out for the awards show where he is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Ray Donovan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Other handsome gents attending the awards show included Harry Connick Jr., Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell, along with Ian McShane and wife Gwen.

FYI: Liev is wearing a Tom Ford suit.

10+ pictures inside of the actors arriving at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 01
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 02
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 03
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 04
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 05
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 06
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 07
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 08
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 09
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 10
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 11
liev schreiber harry connick jr suit up for critics choice awards 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Gwen Humble, Harry Connick Jr, Ian McShane, Liev Schreiber, Patrick Stewart, Sunny Ozell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr