Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

It was a starry night at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday (January 11) and we have so many great photos from inside the event to share!

While we saw a lot of amazing actors on stage accepting awards, like Nicole Kidman, Sterling K. Brown, Allison Janney, Gary Oldman, and more, you probably didn’t catch who was mingling with who throughout the night.

Reese Witherspoon was joined at the event by her husband Jim Toth, though he didn’t walk the red carpet with her earlier in the night.

Margot Robbie was seen catching up with Saoirse Ronan, her fellow nominee in the Best Actress categories. Kate Bosworth and Norman Reedus met up backstage after presenting. Lady Bird stars Saoirse and Timothee Chalamet caught up at their seats.

