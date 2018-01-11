Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:09 pm

It’s a big day for Mary J. Blige for many reasons!

The Mudbound actress celebrated her 47th birthday while attending the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Not only was it her birthday, but Mary was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Mudbound. What a fabulous way to ring in a new year!

FYI: Mary is wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Maxior earrings.

Tune in for the Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Olivia Munn, at 8/7c on The CW.
