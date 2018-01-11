Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:39 pm

Mayim Bialik Celebrates Her Win With 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Stars Jim Parsons & Johnny Galecki at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

It’s a big night for Mayim Bialik, as well as her Big Bang Theory co-stars Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mayim Bialik

The 42-year-old actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Big Bang Theory is also nominated for Best Comedy Series.

FYI: Mayim is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress, Aldo shoes and Amanda Pearl jewelry.

Tune in for the Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Olivia Munn, at 8/7c on The CW.
