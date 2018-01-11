Mayim Bialik Celebrates Her Win With 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Stars Jim Parsons & Johnny Galecki at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

It’s a big night for Mayim Bialik, as well as her Big Bang Theory co-stars Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki!

The 42-year-old actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Big Bang Theory is also nominated for Best Comedy Series.

FYI: Mayim is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress, Aldo shoes and Amanda Pearl jewelry.

