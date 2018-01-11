Mila Kunis Joins Seth MacFarlane & ‘Family Guy’ Cast at 300th Episode Celebration!

Mila Kunis strikes a pose with her cast mates while attending Family Guy's 300th Episode Celebration hosted by Fox held at Cicada on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress was joined by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Henry, Seth Green and Alec Sulkin, as well as executive producer and co-showrunner Richard Appel.

"It was the first show I had ever pitched, so I didn't know what to expect. At one time I did think it was possible, then I realized it wasn't. And then I later realized it was," Seth told THR about reaching their 300th episode.

"Every show has its prime, and every show moves past that prime. Can you adapt to changing times? Can you adapt to changing tastes? It's not something that worries me," Seth added. "When the show is ready to end, it will end. No show is at its creative peak past season seven. It really becomes a comfort issue. The characters become people you feel comfortable having in your home each week, and it becomes tradition. And to be honest, I don't know if anyone would say Family Guy or Simpsons has its best years ahead of it. It changes into something else. There was a point maybe about 12 years ago where I thought we should end while we were still a fairly young show. I went off to do [the 2012 film] Ted, and that is when I disengaged from the writers room. This show can exist on its own without me and exist very well. New showrunning blood is one of the best things for a series at that stage."