Natalie Dormer Steps Out for Opening Night of Cirque du Soleil Ovo

Natalie Dormer flashes a smile as she hits the red carpet for the launch event for Cirque du Soleil Ovo on Wednesday night (January 10) at the Royal Albert Hall at Kensington Gore in London, England.

The 35-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked super chic in a camel trench coat in black booties for the event.

Cirque du Soleil Ovo will be performed on stage in London until March 4 – and you can get tickets here!

