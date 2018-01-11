Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 8:50 pm

Nick Jonas Looks Sharp at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Nick Jonas Looks Sharp at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Nick Jonas is looking handsome as always at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The 25-year-old Jumanji star looked sharp at the ceremony in his suit.

A few days prior, Nick had fun attending the 2018 Golden Globes – and cozied up to Mariah Carey afterward!

“Golden globes moments with the incredible @mariahcarey,” he captioned the cute pic.

Tune in for the Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Olivia Munn, at 8/7c on The CW.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas critics choice awards 2018 01
nick jonas critics choice awards 2018 02
nick jonas critics choice awards 2018 03
nick jonas critics choice awards 2018 04
nick jonas critics choice awards 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr