Nick Jonas Looks Sharp at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Nick Jonas is looking handsome as always at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 25-year-old Jumanji star looked sharp at the ceremony in his suit.

A few days prior, Nick had fun attending the 2018 Golden Globes – and cozied up to Mariah Carey afterward!

“Golden globes moments with the incredible @mariahcarey,” he captioned the cute pic.

Tune in for the Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Olivia Munn, at 8/7c on The CW.