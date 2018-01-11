Nicole Kidman Wins Best Actress for 'Big Little Lies' at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Congratulations, Nicole Kidman!

The 50-year-old actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work on Big Little Lies at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

“I want to thank all of my children who show me so much love,” she said during her acceptance speech, adding, “I love being an actor. Thank you for letting me do it all the way through to this age and beyond. It really is an incredible honor.”

“Every actor in this room knows you are only as good as the other actors you work with,” Nicole shared. She was joined by her BLL co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard.

Nicole looked stunning in a semi-sheer hot pink gown.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Valentino dress, Rene Caovilla shoes, Fred Leighton jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo bag.

