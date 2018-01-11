Top Stories
Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Octavia Spencer Joins Best Director Guillermo Del Toro at Critics Choice Awards 2018!

Octavia Spencer flashes a huge smile as she arrives at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress went pretty in a plum-colored dress for the awards show.

Inside the awards show, Octavia‘s The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro won the award for Best Director.

Later in the night, Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins joined Guillermo and Octavia on stage when The Shape of Water took home the award for Best Picture!

FYI: Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.

