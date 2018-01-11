Olivia Munn & Niecy Nash Call Out Mark Wahlberg's Big Payday at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash appear together on stage at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ladies did a segment called “Toast to the Good Guys,” which included some tongue-in-cheek moments that highlighted the inequality in Hollywood.

Olivia and Niecy made sure to bring up how Mark Wahlberg made $1.5 million for the All the Money in the World reshoots, while Michelle Williams essentially was paid next to nothing.

“Thank you to all the producers for paying Niecy and I the same and Mark Wahlberg a million bucks,” they said.

Earlier in the show, Olivia opened the show with help from Jay Pharoah.